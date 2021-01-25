US holds position on China under new president

‘ROCK-SOLID’: While many had said that relations would worsen under Biden, the US’ latest move rebuts that position, a legislator said

Staff writer, with CNA





A call from US President Joe Biden’s administration for China to end its military attempts to intimidate Taiwan shows continuity in US foreign policy, experts said yesterday.

A statement issued by the US Department of State on Saturday said that the US “notes with concern” the pattern of ongoing Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

The department urged Beijing to “engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said during a seminar in Taipei yesterday that the statement, released only days after Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday last week, was positive and friendly toward Taiwan, while adopting a determined stance toward China.

Washington also reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan as “rock-solid,” a precise and positive assurance, Lo told the DPP-organized seminar on the future of Taiwan-US relations under Biden.

Lo, who is also the DPP’s International Affairs director, said that some academics had previously expressed concern that bilateral relations could deteriorate under Biden after seeing significant improvements during the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

The latest statement rebutted those allegations, as the Biden administration stressed that it would continue to support “a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan,” he said.

The statement shows that continuity remains in US foreign policy toward Taiwan, he added.

Lai I-chung (賴怡忠), executive director of the government-funded Prospect Foundation think tank, said that Biden’s attitude toward China will be more similar to that of Trump than that of former US president Barack Obama.

There would be a high level of continuity in Biden’s cross-strait policy, he said.

Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies, said that the Biden government has made clear its commitment to maintaining prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region in a “precise and strongly worded” statement.

Biden, like Trump, is believed to take a tough stance toward China, but would do so in a more delicate manner in dealing with Washington-Taipei relations to avoid making Taiwan an obvious target for China’s anger, he said.