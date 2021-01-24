Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Mild temperatures forecast

Temperatures across the nation dropped with the arrival of a cold front yesterday, ending a spell of unseasonably warm weather with temperatures above 20°C, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Daytime highs yesterday reached 23°C in northern Taiwan and up to 29°C in other regions, the bureau said, adding that a southward-moving cold front in the afternoon brought the mercury down to 15°C to 17°C in northern and western Taiwan, and 18°C to 20°C in Hualien and Taitung. Today, much of Taiwan is to see dry, cool and sunny weather, with daytime highs of about 20°C, it added. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the sunny and mild weather would continue until the middle of the week. The next cold front, which is expected to be slightly stronger, would arrive on Thursday or Friday, he said.

TRANSPORT

Taxi prices rising for holiday

Taxi service operators in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung would add a surcharge to fares during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei Public Transportation Office said on Thursday. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, passengers would be charged an additional NT$20 per journey, said Wang Yu-kai (王郁凱), a section chief at the Taipei Department of Transportation. The customary surcharge would automatically be added and the price, including the surcharge, would be displayed on the taxi’s meter, Wang said. Taxi drivers who fail to activate this function would not be allowed to ask their customers for the surcharge, he added. The department urges passengers to ask for a receipt when taking a taxi and report drivers who attempt to overcharge them, Wang said.

DEFENSE

Chinese planes enter ADIZ

The air force yesterday scrambled fighter jets as 13 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the highest number of incursions in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Chinese aircraft were eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, the ministry said. The air force sent fighter jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defense assets until the planes left the zone, it said. Due to the increasing number of incursions by Chinese military aircraft over the past few months, the air force on Sept. 17 last year began to post the incidents on its Web site to keep the public informed.

TRANSPORT

TRA adds holiday services

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it would provide an extra 116 trains from Feb. 26 to March 2 to meet an expected surge in demand over the three-day 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday. Additional services would include six Fu-hsing standard trains from New Taipei City’s Shulin Station to Hualien Station from Feb. 27 to March 1, it said. Ticket prices for those trains would be lowered to NT$100 from stations in New Taipei City and Taipei to stations in Yilan County, and to NT$200 to stations in Hualien County, the TRA said. Other additional services on the route would be offered on Chu-kuang trains, it said. Four more Tze-chiang express trains would run to Taitung Station from Feb. 26 to March 1, the TRA said. People can book tickets online and by telephone for the additional trains from Friday.