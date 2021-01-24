WEATHER
Mild temperatures forecast
Temperatures across the nation dropped with the arrival of a cold front yesterday, ending a spell of unseasonably warm weather with temperatures above 20°C, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Daytime highs yesterday reached 23°C in northern Taiwan and up to 29°C in other regions, the bureau said, adding that a southward-moving cold front in the afternoon brought the mercury down to 15°C to 17°C in northern and western Taiwan, and 18°C to 20°C in Hualien and Taitung. Today, much of Taiwan is to see dry, cool and sunny weather, with daytime highs of about 20°C, it added. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the sunny and mild weather would continue until the middle of the week. The next cold front, which is expected to be slightly stronger, would arrive on Thursday or Friday, he said.
TRANSPORT
Taxi prices rising for holiday
Taxi service operators in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung would add a surcharge to fares during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei Public Transportation Office said on Thursday. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, passengers would be charged an additional NT$20 per journey, said Wang Yu-kai (王郁凱), a section chief at the Taipei Department of Transportation. The customary surcharge would automatically be added and the price, including the surcharge, would be displayed on the taxi’s meter, Wang said. Taxi drivers who fail to activate this function would not be allowed to ask their customers for the surcharge, he added. The department urges passengers to ask for a receipt when taking a taxi and report drivers who attempt to overcharge them, Wang said.
DEFENSE
Chinese planes enter ADIZ
The air force yesterday scrambled fighter jets as 13 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the highest number of incursions in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Chinese aircraft were eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, the ministry said. The air force sent fighter jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defense assets until the planes left the zone, it said. Due to the increasing number of incursions by Chinese military aircraft over the past few months, the air force on Sept. 17 last year began to post the incidents on its Web site to keep the public informed.
TRANSPORT
TRA adds holiday services
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it would provide an extra 116 trains from Feb. 26 to March 2 to meet an expected surge in demand over the three-day 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday. Additional services would include six Fu-hsing standard trains from New Taipei City’s Shulin Station to Hualien Station from Feb. 27 to March 1, it said. Ticket prices for those trains would be lowered to NT$100 from stations in New Taipei City and Taipei to stations in Yilan County, and to NT$200 to stations in Hualien County, the TRA said. Other additional services on the route would be offered on Chu-kuang trains, it said. Four more Tze-chiang express trains would run to Taitung Station from Feb. 26 to March 1, the TRA said. People can book tickets online and by telephone for the additional trains from Friday.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first