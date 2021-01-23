Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CULTURE

Nara to visit for exhibition

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara yesterday said he would visit Taiwan for his first solo exhibition in the nation. “My movements will be restricted for three weeks, but I have to go because I want to be involved in the preparations for the exhibition,” Nara wrote in Japanese on Twitter, a week after the exhibition was announced. Nara was referring to Taiwan’s 14-day quarantine and a seven-day self-health management period, during which people are advised to avoid visiting public spaces and wear a mask when they go out. Nara did not disclose his travel plan and dates. The free exhibition is to run from March 12 to June 20 at Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts of Taipei National University of the Arts.

RESEARCH

Academia launches centers

The Academia Sinica on Wednesday announced the establishment of two new research centers devoted to studying air quality and climate change. The Air Quality Research Center and the Anthropogenic Climate Change Center are to operate under the institute’s Research Center for Environmental Changes (RCEC), Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) said. The air quality center would integrate air quality data and research from institutions across the country, analyze the major causes of pollution and publish recommendations for pollution control, said RCEC research fellow Charles Chou (周崇光) said, who is to serve as its director. In one of its first projects, the air quality center would evaluate how factors, such as urban sprawl and land use, are affecting the production and distribution of pollutants, Chou said. The Anthropogenic Climate Change Center is to conduct its own modeling on the long-term effects of climate change, said its director, Hsu Huang-hsiung (許晃雄).

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Taiwanese joins USAGM

Taiwanese-American journalist Kelu Chao (趙克露) has been appointed interim CEO of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the White House announced on Thursday. Chao, a news executive at Voice of America (VOA), is to replace Michael Pack, who resigned at the request of US President Joe Biden shortly after he assumed office, a VOA report said. The federal agency oversees public media networks, including VOA. Chao is a graduate of National Chengchi University’s journalism department in Taipei, and holds a master’s degree in speech communication and instructional media from Kent State University in the US.

EDUCATION

Union urges free computers

The National Federation of Education Unions yesterday urged the government to provide teachers free computers and digital devices that conform to national security standards. Instead of issuing a general ban on digital devices made by Chinese companies, the Executive Yuan should designate a certain brand for use or provide a standardized computer for school personnel, federation president Lin Shuo-chieh (林碩杰) said. Government-issued computers would standardize equipment specifications and prevent schools from purchasing products that do not comply with the law, Lin said, adding it would also provide a solution for schools that are financially unable to buy digital devices. If the government fails to provide the computers, educators would be entitled to refuse any directives or work sent to them on their mobile device, as using the device could risk contravening the regulations, Lin said.