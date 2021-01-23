CULTURE
Nara to visit for exhibition
Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara yesterday said he would visit Taiwan for his first solo exhibition in the nation. “My movements will be restricted for three weeks, but I have to go because I want to be involved in the preparations for the exhibition,” Nara wrote in Japanese on Twitter, a week after the exhibition was announced. Nara was referring to Taiwan’s 14-day quarantine and a seven-day self-health management period, during which people are advised to avoid visiting public spaces and wear a mask when they go out. Nara did not disclose his travel plan and dates. The free exhibition is to run from March 12 to June 20 at Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts of Taipei National University of the Arts.
RESEARCH
Academia launches centers
The Academia Sinica on Wednesday announced the establishment of two new research centers devoted to studying air quality and climate change. The Air Quality Research Center and the Anthropogenic Climate Change Center are to operate under the institute’s Research Center for Environmental Changes (RCEC), Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) said. The air quality center would integrate air quality data and research from institutions across the country, analyze the major causes of pollution and publish recommendations for pollution control, said RCEC research fellow Charles Chou (周崇光) said, who is to serve as its director. In one of its first projects, the air quality center would evaluate how factors, such as urban sprawl and land use, are affecting the production and distribution of pollutants, Chou said. The Anthropogenic Climate Change Center is to conduct its own modeling on the long-term effects of climate change, said its director, Hsu Huang-hsiung (許晃雄).
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Taiwanese joins USAGM
Taiwanese-American journalist Kelu Chao (趙克露) has been appointed interim CEO of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the White House announced on Thursday. Chao, a news executive at Voice of America (VOA), is to replace Michael Pack, who resigned at the request of US President Joe Biden shortly after he assumed office, a VOA report said. The federal agency oversees public media networks, including VOA. Chao is a graduate of National Chengchi University’s journalism department in Taipei, and holds a master’s degree in speech communication and instructional media from Kent State University in the US.
EDUCATION
Union urges free computers
The National Federation of Education Unions yesterday urged the government to provide teachers free computers and digital devices that conform to national security standards. Instead of issuing a general ban on digital devices made by Chinese companies, the Executive Yuan should designate a certain brand for use or provide a standardized computer for school personnel, federation president Lin Shuo-chieh (林碩杰) said. Government-issued computers would standardize equipment specifications and prevent schools from purchasing products that do not comply with the law, Lin said, adding it would also provide a solution for schools that are financially unable to buy digital devices. If the government fails to provide the computers, educators would be entitled to refuse any directives or work sent to them on their mobile device, as using the device could risk contravening the regulations, Lin said.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in