Groups propose plan to restore US diplomatic relations

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Statebuilding Party and Taiwan independence campaigners yesterday presented a national security proposal, with the aim of restoring Taiwan-US diplomatic relations.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party executive Chang Po-yang (張博洋) said that some people are worried that warming Taiwan-US relations might change under the administration of US President Joe Biden, which might also take a weaker stance on China.

“Now is the time for us to express our firm position for Taiwan to stand up against China, and show our resolve to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty,” Chang told a news conference in Taipei.

From left, Taiwan Forever Association researcher Peng Chih-cheng, Taiwan Statebuilding Party news department director Chang Po-yang, World United Formosans for Independence chairman Richard Chen and Northern Taiwan Society secretary-general Pan Wei-yu call for “one China, one Taiwan” at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

“We urge the government to convey strong policies to maintain our sovereignty and national security, because Taiwan cannot wait for Washington to change US-China relations,” he added.

The party’s “Four Arrows for National Security” proposal urges the approval of a “foreign agents registration act” and amending the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) to limit Chinese businesses investing in Taiwanese companies, as well as to close loopholes allowing China to meddle in Taiwan’s economy and influence society, it said.

The party also proposed integrating standards for information security to fight against disinformation and Chinese infiltration.

It also proposed using the US’ Taiwan Assurance Act to push for arms procurements and to request joint military exercises with the US, to maintain Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare readiness.

Additionally, the party proposed creating a “Hybrid Warfare Center” modeled after NATO, to prepare against China’s military capabilities.

World United Formosans for Independence chairman Richard Chen (陳南天) said that the Democratic Progressive Party was not placing enough importance on national security issues, which he called “regrettable.”

“In a survey late last year, 82.5 percent of people said they supported Taiwan and the US restoring diplomatic relations,” he said, adding that the support cut across party lines.

Taiwan must deepen its links with the US “to firmly put ourselves on the front line on the side of the world’s democratic alliance against communist China,” he said.

“We must firmly resolve to safeguard our national sovereignty, so that we can guarantee a future for the young generations,” he added.