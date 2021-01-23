Although the vast majority of Taiwanese adults know what hangovers are, at least 50 percent hold misconceptions about what causes them and how they affect the body, a poll by the Taiwan Beverage Alcohol Forum (TBAF) showed.
The forum presented the survey’s results at a news conference on Wednesday, hoping to raise alcohol awareness ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
The survey found that while 89.5 percent of respondents knew what hangovers were, more than 50 percent held at least one of several misconceptions about them.
Common misconceptions include the belief that people whose face turns red while drinking metabolize alcohol more quickly (45.1 percent), that hangovers are related to one’s ability to “hold one’s liquor” (63.8 percent) and that people who exercise frequently are less likely to get hangovers (62.9 percent).
Chien Cheng-hung (錢政弘), a gastroenterologist at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Keelung, debunked the first of these beliefs, saying that the “red face” caused by drinking is a sign of the body’s inability to completely digest alcohol.
When alcohol enters the liver, it is metabolized into acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical compound, before being converted into less toxic acetate.
The red face phenomenon, known as an alcohol flush, occurs when people have trouble converting acetaldehyde quickly enough, he said.
This condition is especially common in Taiwan, where about 50 percent of the population lack ALDH2, which encodes an enzyme that helps break down acetaldehyde, he said.
People with the condition who drink alcohol might also experience rapid heartbeat and nausea, and are at higher risk of mouth and throat cancers, he said.
As for hangovers, Chien said they have less to do with so-called alcohol tolerance or physical fitness, but are related to several factors, including the type of alcoholic beverage consumed, liver function and whether a person ate anything before or while drinking.
Commenting on the survey showing a deficient alcohol awareness among Taiwanese, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that although the number of drunk driving incidents in the nation fell by 38.6 percent in the past five years, from 6,658 in 2015 to 4,091 last year, the number of cases was still too high.
The fact that about 20 percent of drunk driving incidents occur between 4am and 12pm shows the prevalence of misconceptions about the risks of driving while hungover, Lin said.
The survey was conducted by the Taipei-based POLLS market research consultancy and was based on 1,136 valid responses.
