KMT lauds Biden after inauguration

HIGH HOPES: The administration of US President Joe Biden would understand and support the KMT in light of past interactions, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged the US to strengthen its partnership with Taiwan.

The KMT would also increase its interactions with actors in the US, he added.

In a statement congratulating US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration on Wednesday, Chiang said that he looked forward to the US playing a role in defending peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as strengthening its cooperation and partnership with Taiwan.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang speaks to reporters at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The Republic of China (ROC) and the US fought as allies in both world wars, Chiang said.

Before the US cut diplomatic ties, Taiwan and the US shared common goals and values on matters including security, diplomacy and trade, he said.

US administrations since 1979 maintained substantive relations with the nation, and continued to sell weapons and equipment on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act, Chiang said.

Such measures have been key to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensuring the nation’s democracy, he added.

While it would be hard to reverse the decline of US-China relations, he believes that Biden’s foreign policy would likely prevent the tensions from escalating, Chiang said.

The US would less likely try to use as a tool in its “offensive diplomacy” against China, he said.

The KMT aims to interact more extensively with actors in US society on all topics, Chiang said.

Interactions would be based on the principle “close to the US, peace with the mainland,” as well as pragmatism, reciprocity, systematization and sustainability, he said.

The KMT is committed to upholding the ROC Constitution, seeking peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and pursuing cross-strait equality and mutual benefit, he said.

Chiang urged the governments on both sides of the Strait to resume contact as soon as possible and to resolve their issues.

He also hoped that people on both sides would continue to engage in exchanges and dialogues, adding that this would help reduce tensions and promote mutual understanding, he said.

This would also be in the US’ interests, Chiang added.

He believes that the Biden administration would understand and support the KMT in light of past interactions between the ROC and the US, Chiang said, adding that his party’s positions are a “faithful reflection of mainstream opinion in Taiwan.”

The KMT wrote on Twitter that it was looking forward to engaging with Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, and other US diplomats on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act, which has been “the keystone of ROC-US relations for over 4 decades.”

“It is more crucial than ever for allies to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the KMT wrote.