Virus Outbreak: Ministry changes book trade show to online-only event

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) scheduled to open on Tuesday next week has been changed to an online-only event, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

A forum for publishing professionals and the exhibition’s online presentation would be held, the ministry said in a statement.

Given changes in the local COVID-19 situation, the Central Epidemic Command Center on Tuesday requested organizers of public gatherings to assess the necessity of holding their events, as well as the degree of risk involved, it said.

Taipei Book Fair Foundation director Wang Hsiu-yin, second left, and other organizers of the Taipei International Book Exhibition promote the show in Taipei on Dec. 29 last year. Photo: CNA

The cancelation of the in-person TIBE events came after discussions with the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the ministry added.

It quoted the foundation as saying that the Taipei Book Fair Foundation and participating publishers had invested considerable resources into organizing the exhibition and planned stringent disease prevention measures, and hoped that the exhibition could still be held.

However, despite the measures, the number of participants expected, the size of the venue and a lack of control over participants’ movements would make it difficult to enforce social distancing, and to track visitors’ movements inside the venue and the amount of time that they stayed, the ministry said.

The physical portion of the exhibition was canceled, although it understood the preparations set in place, it added.

The ministry said that it would form a task force with the foundation to protect the rights and interests of the exhibitors and members of the public, including the refunding of tickets and booth fees.

Details are to be announced over the next three days, it added.

The ministry also pledged to work with publishers to plan programs that encourage reading in the nation.

It is the second year that the exhibition has canceled offline events due to the pandemic.

The in-person portion of last year’s event was canceled after initially being postponed from February to May.