Authorities said that an estimated 40,000 Taiwanese are expected to arrive in the nation in the three weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday, about 29,000 of whom would be coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau.
Under new regulations implemented on Friday last week, arrivals who are unable to book a space in a quarantine hotel must sign an affidavit promising to self-quarantine at home alone, or be subject to quarantine in a centralized facility.
The number of expected arrivals from China is significantly lower than the about 100,000 people who returned from China last year, a source said, adding that the combination of stricter regulations in Taiwan and China was likely the reason for the decrease.
Photo: CNA
China’s Jiangsu and Jiangxi provinces require a total quarantine period of 28 days — 14 in a centralized facility and 14 at home — meaning that Taiwanese coming from those provinces would spend a total of 42 days in quarantine, the source said.
A total of 16,242 Taiwanese returned home for the holiday from Friday last week to today, the source said.
“The peak return period will be from tomorrow to Thursday next week, when we expect to see 21,616 arrivals, 16,383 of which will be from China,” the source said, adding that travelers must arrive by Thursday next week at the latest to finish quarantine in time for the start of the holiday.
“From Friday next week until Feb. 4, we expect only 3,793 arrivals, and from Feb. 5 to 11, only 2,645,” the source said.
“One complaint of Taiwanese businesspeople returning from China has been a lack of rooms in quarantine hotels,” the source said.
“Those arriving after Thursday next week would miss Lunar New Year’s dinner with their families. Unofficially, the government’s advice is for them to consider spending the holiday abroad this year and connect with their families via videoconference,” the source said.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with