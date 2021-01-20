Negligent homicide suspected in death of elderly woman

Miaoli prosecutors said they are investigating an Indonesian caregiver on suspicion of negligent homicide after she allegedly refused to help an elderly woman she was hired to care for following a fall.

A man, surnamed Hu, in Miaoli County’s Tongsiao Township (通霄) on Monday said that his family had hired the caregiver, 43, to provide round-the-clock care for his 74-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.

At about 1am on Tuesday last week, when the nation was under the effect of a cold front, his mother got up from bed to go to the bathroom, but slipped and fell, Hu said.

She asked the caregiver, who slept in the same room, for help, he said.

Surveillance footage from the apartment showed the caregiver get out of bed and approach her mother, but instead of helping she allegedly said: “You only suffered a stroke, why cannot you stand up on your own?” Hu said.

The elderly woman struggled on the ground for about 20 minutes, during which she lost her balance again and hit the back of her head against the bed frame, he said.

The caregiver eventually helped her go to the toilet and back to bed.

At about 9am, a family member found his mother unconscious and rushed her to hospital, Hu said.

She was diagnosed with an intracranial hemorrhage and died on Saturday.

Hu said the caregiver did not fulfill her responsibility of caring for his mother and compounded that failure by not informing the family of her fall in a timely manner.

The delay meant precious time was lost to save her life, he said.

“How could she have erred so egregiously, it is outrageous,” Hu said.

After an initial investigation, prosecutors said they suspect that the caregiver might have committed negligent homicide, but have not yet indicted her.

She was released on NT$10,000 bail. She is subject to residence restrictions and prohibited from leaving the nation, pending further investigation.