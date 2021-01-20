The third edition of the contemporary art fair Art Future is to open in Taipei on Feb. 5, presenting the works of more than 450 local and international artists, including Japanese artists Moe Nakamura, Ayako Rokkaku and Yayoi Kusama, the organizer said.
Nearly 50 art galleries, alternative spaces or schools are to participate in the event, the Art Future Executive Committee said in a statement.
Taipei’s Artdoor Gallery, Cloud Gallery, FreeS Art Space, Galerie Grand Siecle, IT Park Gallery, Liang Gallery, and Yiri Arts; Taichung’s Art Ile, Kuan Art Space, and Yami Art Space; and the Taiwan Contemporary Lacquer Association, are some of the participants, it said.
The fair is to feature works by some of the most sought-after artists in the auction market, including Nakamura, Rokkaku and Kusama, the committee said, adding that more than 1,000 works are to be on display.
Nakamura’s 2014 piece titled Face #3 and Rokkaku’s 2017 screen print Hayaumare March are among the works to be shown at the fair.
Established in 2019, Art Future is a combination of a contemporary art fair and an international awards scheme aimed at promoting emerging artists in Asia, it said.
It is divided into the “Young & Emerging Section” and the “Modern & Contemporary Art Section,” and presents the Art Future Prize to Asian artists aged 40 or under, it said.
In the “Young & Emerging Section,” FreeS Art Space would be showcasing works by artists Huang Sung-wan (黃崧菀), Chen Wei-chen (陳為榛) and Wu Wei-ting (吳瑋庭), while IT Park Gallery would be exhibiting works by artists Huang Xuan (黃萱), Chiu Yi-ming (邱譯民) and Kung Pao-leng (龔寶稜), it said.
Alternative spaces, such as FreeS Art Space and ITPark Gallery, have given many well-known artists their start, the committee said.
Our Arts, a gallery founded by the New Taipei City-based National Taiwan University of Arts, is to display works by Lin Zhi-er (林姿兒), Ken Yi-wen (耿怡文), Lee Wei-lang (李尉郎), Hsu Wen-han (許文瀚) and Lin Kai-min (林凱民) in the “Modern & Contemporary Art Section,” it said.
Nearly 80 up-and-coming artists from Taiwan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal and Pakistan, who are not represented by a gallery, are competing for the Art Future Prize, a highlight of the fair, the committee said.
The works of the top three finalists are to be featured at the fair, it said.
They are to be announced on Friday, according to the fair’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the fair is to hold the two-day Taiwan Art and Finance Forum starting on Saturday next week at the Taipei International Convention Center, the committee said.
The forum is to focus on art wealth management and is targeted at potential collectors who might be interested in entering the art market, it said.
The fair is scheduled to take place on the 10th floor of the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Xinyi District (信義), the committee said.
It would be open to the public from 11am to 7pm on Feb. 6 and 7, with a VIP preview to be held from 12pm to 8pm on Feb. 5, it said.
More information and tickets to the fair and forum can be found on www.art-formosa.com and www.fb.com/formosaartfuture.
