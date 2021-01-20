Ex-SID prosecutor questioned over alleged fraud plot

Staff writer, with CNA





A former prosecutor with the now-defunct Special Investigation Division (SID) surnamed Chang (張) was released on bail yesterday after being questioned about an alleged fraud scheme, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.

Chang was released on NT$1.5 million (US$52,685) bail and barred from traveling overseas, prosecutors said.

His wife was released without bail and was also barred from traveling overseas, the office said.

Chang, who is a lawyer, and his wife were questioned, and their home and office were searched on Monday amid allegations that Chang was involved in real-estate investment fraud.

The couple persuaded investors, including the owner of a local construction company surnamed Lee (李), to buy land in Australia with promises of high returns, prosecutors said.

However, Chang had never acquired the land he was selling, prosecutors said.

He allegedly falsified bank records and a real-estate purchase contract, and used them to convince investors that the purchase was ongoing, prosecutors said.

Chang earned illicit profits of A$13 million (US$10.03 million), they said.

The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors were to speak with Chang’s son, who is not in Taiwan, the prosecutors’ office said.

The SID was established in 2007 under the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to investigate corruption by high-ranking officials.

It was formally abolished in 2017 and its responsibilities transferred back to prosecutors after a string of controversies.