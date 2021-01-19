Firm loses appeal after marriage-related sacking

By Huang Chia-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The High Administrative Court’s Kaohsiung branch on Thursday dismissed an appeal by a local company over a NT$300,000 fine issued by the Kaohsiung Labor Affairs Bureau for contraventions of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

A biotech company in the city’s Gangshan District (岡山) in April last year hired a woman surnamed Lu (廬) for a clerical position.

However, when Lu reported for the job on May 2, she was dismissed and given a day’s wages after she informed the company’s owner, surnamed Lin (林), that she was to be married at the end of the month.

Lin said that Lu was entitled to days off for her marriage, maternity leave and parental leave, but when she took the time off, he would have to bring in another person to fill the job.

Lu, dissatisfied with being dismissed for not telling the company about her impending marriage, as it would affect company operations, lodged a complaint with the bureau.

During court hearings, the company said that it had created the position because of “urgent business needs,” and that on her first day of work, Lu had contradicted her own statement that she was married when she was interviewed.

The company said that as Lu would be handling the company’s finances, they could not employ someone who was lacking integrity.

However, upon review of Lu’s job description, the court said that the job had nothing to do with the company’s finances, and citing marriage as the reason for her dismissal, which had no relation to how she would perform, was unfair to Lu.

The court’s decision can still be appealed.