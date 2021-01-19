Chunghwa breaks ground for two new postal centers

LARGE UPGRADE: Premier Su Tseng-chang attended the ceremony for the mail processing center and training center, which would cost about NT$6.9 billion to build

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Post yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mail processing center and postal training center at its Postal Logistics Park in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山).

Construction of the two buildings would cost about NT$6.9 billion (US$242.16 million) and is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, the postal company said, adding that both buildings are expected to begin operating in 2025.

The mail processing center would handle mail and packages previously handled by the Taipei and Taoyuan mail processing centers, including all international post, as well as mail and packages from Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan, and Hsinchu, Yilan and Hualien counties, the firm said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, center holding joss sticks, yesterday attends a groundbreaking ceremony for a new mail processing center and postal training center at Chunghwa Post’s Postal Logistics Park in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District. Photo: Chou Min-hung, Taipei Times

Mail and packages from the seven cities and counties account for about 70 percent of all domestic post handled by the company, it added.

The postal training center would be equipped with training facilities and house a smart monitoring center to ensure that the park is managed efficiently.

About 7,900m2 of the building would be leased to logistics companies, e-commerce operators or start-ups so that they can have bases of operation in the park, the company said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the ceremony that the postal company’s functions have evolved over the years.

The postal service’s couriers used to deliver everything from love letters and military draft certificates to report cards for civil service exams, but now the company functions more as a logistics firm, he said.

Although airlines have reduced passenger flights, they have reported record cargo transport, Su said, adding that the postal company should quickly identify trends in the market and plan ahead.

Su said that the number of parking spaces in near the two buildings would not be enough to meet future demand, given that the company has a reputation for offering a reliable service, dominates the market and has the government as its biggest client.

In addition to freeways, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications should ensure that the logistics park can be accessed via multiple routes to meet the huge logistics demand, he said.