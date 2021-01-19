Chunghwa Post yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mail processing center and postal training center at its Postal Logistics Park in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山).
Construction of the two buildings would cost about NT$6.9 billion (US$242.16 million) and is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, the postal company said, adding that both buildings are expected to begin operating in 2025.
The mail processing center would handle mail and packages previously handled by the Taipei and Taoyuan mail processing centers, including all international post, as well as mail and packages from Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan, and Hsinchu, Yilan and Hualien counties, the firm said.
Photo: Chou Min-hung, Taipei Times
Mail and packages from the seven cities and counties account for about 70 percent of all domestic post handled by the company, it added.
The postal training center would be equipped with training facilities and house a smart monitoring center to ensure that the park is managed efficiently.
About 7,900m2 of the building would be leased to logistics companies, e-commerce operators or start-ups so that they can have bases of operation in the park, the company said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the ceremony that the postal company’s functions have evolved over the years.
The postal service’s couriers used to deliver everything from love letters and military draft certificates to report cards for civil service exams, but now the company functions more as a logistics firm, he said.
Although airlines have reduced passenger flights, they have reported record cargo transport, Su said, adding that the postal company should quickly identify trends in the market and plan ahead.
Su said that the number of parking spaces in near the two buildings would not be enough to meet future demand, given that the company has a reputation for offering a reliable service, dominates the market and has the government as its biggest client.
In addition to freeways, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications should ensure that the logistics park can be accessed via multiple routes to meet the huge logistics demand, he said.
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
SECOND RULING: Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer refused to sign a court transcript, complained about the court translator and said the trial had been unfair The High Court yesterday upheld New Taipei City District Court’s verdicts on four men convicted last year in connection with the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪). It found American-Israeli Oren Shlomo Mayer and American Ewart Odane Bent guilty of homicide and the abandonment and destruction of a corpse, with Mayer sentenced to life in prison and Bent given a term of 12 years and six months, for the death of Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, whose body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei’s Yonghe
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
A lawyer and a prosecutor yesterday castigated what they called a lenient ruling by the High Court on Luo Wen-shan (羅文山), whose prison sentence was reduced to two years, which he does not need to serve, after he was convicted for receiving illegal political donations from China to meddle in Taiwan’s elections. Investigators found that Luo, who retired from the army with the rank of lieutenant general, had accepted NT$8.38 million (US$294,604 at the current exchange rate) under the guise of political contributions from Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Xu Zhiming (許智明) and people in Hong Kong from 2008 to