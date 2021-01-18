CSBC union commemorates submarine with kaoliang

By Wu Cheng-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The CSBC Corp, Taiwan workers’ union has commissioned a ceramics factory to produce commemorative submarine-shaped bottles of kaoliang for retiring workers, the factory said on Thursday.

Kinmen’s Hong Bo Ceramics Factory said it was honored to produce the bottles, which were commissioned to commemorate CSBC’s receipt of a contract for the nation’s first indigenous submarine program.

Hong Bo has made commemorative products for various companies and government agencies, including China Airlines and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau.

Kinmen-based Hong Bo Ceramics Factory director Yan Shao-tang holds a submarine-shaped bottle of kaoliang in Kinmen County on Thursday. Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times

“The government has been promoting the indigenous submarine program for years. It is a very important project,” factory director Yan Shao-tang (顏少棠) said, adding that the plant had been commissioned by CSBC for another commemorative product 10 years ago.

“I’m so happy that CSBC chose to work with us again at this historic moment,” he said.

Union director-general Huang Jih-chin (黃日進), and Lan Hsu-ching (藍許清), director-general of the union’s Keelung branch, visited the ceramics factory to work out the details of the bottle’s design and to issue payment in person.

The union said the bottles were a way of recognizing the contributions of workers who were “long-term partners” of the company.

“We decided to use this historic moment in the development of the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program as an opportunity to thank those who helped us get here,” it said.

The factory made 1,200 commemorative bottles, each of which contain 500ml of 58-proof kaoliang.

The bottles have all been shipped to the company, it said.