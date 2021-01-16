‘Red envelopes’ sought as grant applications soar

By Yang Mien-chieh and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Applications for assistance grants to World Vision Taiwan soared last year as households felt the pinch due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the group’s coffers low ahead of its Lunar New Year activities, the social welfare organization said on Tuesday as it asked the public for donations.

The group distributes grants to help struggling families with medical or other urgent needs, in addition to regularly sending social workers, it said.

In the first nine months of last year alone, the number of grant applications rose by 50 percent compared with the same period the previous year, it said.

It gave the example of a child nicknamed Hsiao Shu (小舒), whose father became bedridden after a stroke, leaving the child’s mother to work long hours doing odd jobs to support a family of nine.

The water heater in the house caught fire and the family did not have enough savings to replace it, leaving them without hot water in winter, World Vision Taiwan said.

A social worker found out about the family’s predicament during a visit and requested a grant to buy a new water heater, it said.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the organization is asking people to donate “red envelopes” to help families in need.

It is also planning to hold three events — in Taipei on Jan. 27, Taichung on Jan. 29 and Chiayi on Jan. 30 — featuring music and stories from young people who have received assistance in the past.

Those interested in attending the events can register on the World Vision Taiwan Web site.