Son ordered to pay NT$2 million in ‘xiongzhai’ ruling

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The New Taipei District Court has ruled that the son of a woman who committed suicide must pay NT$2 million (US$70,225) compensation to a landlord in a legal dispute over xiongzhai (凶宅), or a home that becomes stigmatized because of the belief that the ghost of a deceased person haunts it.

It was the first ruling in the case and it can be appealed.

A woman surnamed Tsai (蔡) had rented a residence for a year from a New Taipei City landlord in September 2019.

However, Tsai took her own life at home in June last year, resulting in the landlord demanding compensation from her son.

“The place has become a xiongzhai and news gets around. I cannot rent it out, nor can I sell it,” the landlord said in a statement filed with the lawsuit.

He said that, because of the suicide, the property had remained unoccupied, despite his best efforts, and had led to a financial loss of NT$2 million due to falling property prices.

The term xiongzhai means “unlucky house,” “inauspicious abode,” or “place of violent death,” and in this case “suicide house.” It is a Taiwanese belief that a property is occupied by a malevolent spirit due to an untimely or violent death. The malevolent spirit is believed to curse anyone living in the property, causing them misfortune or even harm.

The landlord claimed in the lawsuit that Tsai’s son had promised to pay some form of compensation, but that he had lost contact with him.

During the trial, Tsai’s son did not appear in court and did not provide a statement responding to the litigation.

“Tsai was an adult who should have known that by committing suicide at a residence, it would devalue it for the owner ... The son did not make an official disclaimer to waive his rights to Tsai’s inheritance and he should therefore bear responsibility for financial compensation to the owner,” the ruling said.

“It [the property] has reportedly been devalued by 30 percent, or NT$2.04 million, and it is proper that the landlord demand NT$2 million in compensation. Therefore, within the scope of the son’s inheritance of his mother’s assets, he is ordered to pay the landlord the NT$2 million,” it said.