Tourism officials and companies are anticipating booming domestic business over the Lunar New Year holiday due to travel restrictions implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Lunar New Year holiday begins on Feb. 11.
Tourism agencies have reported an 80 percent room reservation rate between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 in tourism hotspots, while reservation rates at five-star hotels in Hualien and Taitung area have exceeded 90 percent.
Photo courtesy of Cola Tour Co
Changhua County is the most popular location for Lunar New Year visits, with the Hualien and Taitung area second, Tainan in third, Yilan and Nantou counties in fourth and fifth, and Kaohsiung in sixth place, the officials said.
Changhua County claimed the top spot, as central Taiwan is host to many temples where the main deity corresponds to a profession, Lion Travel Co said.
The deity at Wenchang Temple (文昌宮) is the divine protector of academics and education; the deity at Zihnan Temple (紫南宮) in Nantou County and the deity at Yunlin County’s Wude Temple (武德宮) oversee financial fortune; while the deity at Changhua County’s Lugang Tianhou Temple (鹿港天后宮) oversees prosperity of businesses, the company said.
The Hualien and Taitung area claimed second place due to its plethora of hot springs and beautiful landscapes, the travel company added.
Lion Travel is selling dynamic package deals that allow people to customize their travel plans, as this is more popular with the smaller tour groups required due to the pandemic.
Cola Tour Co said that it is targeting family groups with packages that allow a child aged under 12 to travel for free if they are accompanied by both parents.
It is also selling three-day, two-night packages for five people, with the fifth person traveling for free.
The company said that it is providing packages and services for visits to Taipei, Tainan and Hualien, as well as the nation’s outlying islands.
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
SECOND RULING: Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer refused to sign a court transcript, complained about the court translator and said the trial had been unfair The High Court yesterday upheld New Taipei City District Court’s verdicts on four men convicted last year in connection with the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪). It found American-Israeli Oren Shlomo Mayer and American Ewart Odane Bent guilty of homicide and the abandonment and destruction of a corpse, with Mayer sentenced to life in prison and Bent given a term of 12 years and six months, for the death of Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, whose body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei’s Yonghe
A lawyer and a prosecutor yesterday castigated what they called a lenient ruling by the High Court on Luo Wen-shan (羅文山), whose prison sentence was reduced to two years, which he does not need to serve, after he was convicted for receiving illegal political donations from China to meddle in Taiwan’s elections. Investigators found that Luo, who retired from the army with the rank of lieutenant general, had accepted NT$8.38 million (US$294,604 at the current exchange rate) under the guise of political contributions from Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Xu Zhiming (許智明) and people in Hong Kong from 2008 to