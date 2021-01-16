US’ Craft inspires Model UN students in video speech

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft yesterday released a prepared speech to Model UN students in Taiwan after her physical visit was canceled, encouraging them to stay firm because “one day you, too, will be standing here.”

If the US Department of State had not canceled all overseas trips this week, Craft would have delivered — in person — her speech to students in Taipei on Thursday afternoon, following a morning meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as part of a planned three-day visit to Taiwan.

After a virtual meeting with Tsai on Thursday, the US Mission to the UN yesterday released a video of her prepared speech to the students.

The UN flag flies during the Climate Action Summit at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York City on Sept. 23, 2019. Photo: AFP

Speaking from the UN General Assembly Hall, Craft said: “It is here, and in other UN venues, where the United States makes clear its support for a role for Taiwan on the global stage.”

“The United States believes that Taiwan is a force for good in the world, and that is very true,” Craft said. “It is also true that young women and men, like you, deserve to pursue careers and opportunities, and on the international stage, including in organizations such as the World Health Organization, where your expertise has been proven undeniable.”

“We need organizations like the Model UN to help illuminate the path forward for the actual UN. And so, your efforts here are perhaps more significant than you may realize,” she added.

“You are in the final days of one great change — it is not finished. But for now, school yourselves in reserve, say only what you mean and avoid any signs of temper, but hold strong with your own spirit of what truly counts. Do not mistake the present moment for a determination for your future,” she said.

“Stay firm, say the words of democracy even in the wake of this moment. Because one day you, too, will be standing here,” she said.

Yesterday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York shared on Facebook a photograph of Craft walking into the UN General Assembly Hall to record her speech, with a Formosan black bear doll poking out of her purse.

Craft attaches great value to educational issues, and it was her hope to meet with students who have joined Model UN events when planning the itinerary of her visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.

The ministry thanked Craft for creatively expressing her support for Model UN students in Taiwan, and her inspirational message would encourage more students to join events and research related to the UN, Ou said.

US president-elect Joe Biden has named Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who was US assistant secretary of state for African Affairs under former US president Barack Obama, as the next ambassador to the UN, pending approval by the US Senate.