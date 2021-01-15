Kaohsiung and Taipei to get next Lantern Festivals

Staff writer, with CNA





Kaohsiung and Taipei will host the Taiwan Lantern Festival next year and 2023 respectively, the Tourism Bureau announced yesterday.

The main lantern exhibition for next year’s festival would be held in the waterfront Asia New Bay Area, while another would be at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in the city’s Fengshan District (鳳山), the bureau said.

The Taipei City Government’s proposed main exhibition area for 2023 covers key tourist attractions near Taipei City Hall, including Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, the Hsinyi Special Area and the Forty-Four South Village, the bureau said.

The cities won the hosting rights after a committee formed by the bureau reviewed proposals submitted by several local governments on venues, transportation systems, accommodation capacity, safety management, tourism marketing plans and fundraising ability, it said.

This year’s festival is in Hsinchu.