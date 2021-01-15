Kaohsiung and Taipei will host the Taiwan Lantern Festival next year and 2023 respectively, the Tourism Bureau announced yesterday.
The main lantern exhibition for next year’s festival would be held in the waterfront Asia New Bay Area, while another would be at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in the city’s Fengshan District (鳳山), the bureau said.
The Taipei City Government’s proposed main exhibition area for 2023 covers key tourist attractions near Taipei City Hall, including Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, the Hsinyi Special Area and the Forty-Four South Village, the bureau said.
The cities won the hosting rights after a committee formed by the bureau reviewed proposals submitted by several local governments on venues, transportation systems, accommodation capacity, safety management, tourism marketing plans and fundraising ability, it said.
This year’s festival is in Hsinchu.
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains