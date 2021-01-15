US arms sales to Taiwan are unlikely to continue at the rate and size of packages arranged by US President Donald Trump’s administration, Lee Che-chuan (李哲全), of the Ministry of National Defense Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said on Saturday last week.
Lee’s remarks came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday last week wrote on Twitter that “we’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan,” and that the Trump administration had over the past three years authorized more than US$15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
“The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years,” Pompeo wrote, referring the former US president Barack Obama.
Lee said that while the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden would continue to observe past US policies to maintain the safety of Taiwan and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it would be unlikely that arms sales would continue in the same vein as the Trump administration.
Arms sales under a Biden administration are expected to be low-profile and practical in nature, such as offering technical assistance for some items instead of selling them outright, Lee said.
It is also possible that the Biden administration would provide key equipment for Taiwan to bolster its research and development, he said.
Tamkang University Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies director Wong Ming-hsien (翁明賢) said that a Biden administration would begin to “ease off” on arms sales to Taiwan.
Adequate handling of US-China relations would be the equivalent of adequately stabilizing global relations for a Biden administration, he said, adding that it would seek to undo the damage that the Trump administration had wrought on US credibility over the past four years.
However, the Biden administration’s attitude toward arms sales would only have limited effect on Taiwan, as the nation would require several years’ worth of national defense spending to fully take in all the equipment sold during the Trump years, both experts said.
National defense spending might not be enough for US arms packages, even if the Biden administration were to continue Trump’s policies, Lee said.
Less frequent sales might be a good thing, as it would allow Taiwan time to consider how to integrate equipment it has already purchased into its overall defense concept, Wong said.
The overall defense concept is an integrated strategy to guide Taiwan’s military development and joint operations, and deter and, if necessary, defeat an invasion by China’s People’s Liberation Army.
