Experts and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday raised doubts about the government’s readiness to execute the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法) and said that there was ambiguity in the act’s definition of so-called “national languages.”
The act, which was passed by the legislature on Dec. 25, 2018, and went into effect on Jan. 9, 2019, is to promote the passing down, revival and development of national languages in recognition of Taiwan’s multicultural nature.
In the act, “national languages” are defined as the natural languages used by ethnic groups in Taiwan, as well as Taiwan Sign Language.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The act stipulates that starting with the 2022-2023 school year, classes in national languages are to be mandatory “at all stages of compulsory education.”
Based on the Ministry of Education’s 12-Year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, which were implemented in August 2019, elementary-school students are already required to take a weekly class in either a bentu (本土, “local” or “native”) language — specifically Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Hakka or an Aboriginal language — or a “new immigrant language” (Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Filipino, Cambodian or Burmese).
Elementary schools are already facing a shortage of teachers of bentu and “new immigrant” languages, National Policy Foundation member Kao Yuang-kuang (高永光) told a news conference in Taipei held by the foundation — a think tank affiliated with the KMT.
He asked whether enough teachers would be available to teach “national languages” at junior and senior-high schools when they become mandatory next year.
KMT Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) said that the ministry has yet to come up with a solution to the shortage of teachers.
The lack of teachers is the “biggest problem” with making “national language” classes mandatory for junior and senior-high school students, Cheng said.
The definition of “national languages” in the act is wide-ranging, he said, adding that it is important to clarify which languages are to be options.
Chinese Language Education Promotion Association secretary-general Tuan Hsin-yi (段心儀) also asked what constituted a “national language,” calling the act’s definition “vague.”
The “unclear” definition in the act is likely to lead to unequal treatment of languages, foundation member Ho Chan-hsu (何展旭) said.
In theory, languages such as Dutch, Spanish, Japanese and Cantonese could also be considered “national languages,” Ho said.
KMT Legislator Lee De-wei (李德維) urged the ministry to focus on what would be meaningful for students when it plans and designs classes.
Education should not be treated like a “showpiece,” Lee said.
Additional reporting by CNA
