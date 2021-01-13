Messages on Taipei 101 to hail Taiwan- Japan relationship

Staff writer, with CNA





Messages hailing the relationship between Taiwan and Japan would be displayed on Taipei 101 on Saturday and Sunday next week, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said in a statement on Monday.

The messages would be part of activities leading up to the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that ravaged northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, the association said.

Messages displayed on Saturday next week would be from the association and would also support this year’s Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is to start on July 23, the association said.

The messages the day after would be chosen from submissions by the public, it said.

People can send messages of friendship to the association’s Facebook page before 8pm on Sunday, with 10 to be selected for display on Sunday next week, the association said.

The activities are to remember Taiwan’s support for Japan after the 2011 disaster.

Taiwan stepped forward with ￥25 billion (US$240.04 million) in aid, and also donated supplies and dispatched rescue teams to Japan, the association said.

Not only did Taiwan greatly contribute to the reconstruction of the area, it also reminded Japan that Taiwan is a good friend and neighbor, it said.