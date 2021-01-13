Farmer uses 5G lighting to protect fish in cold snap

By Wang Chu-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Tainan-based aquaculture company has developed a system that uses 5G networks to prevent mass fish deaths during cold snaps.

Yen Jung-hung (顏榮宏), the founder of Fisherman Taijiang, said rapid drops in temperature stymie algae growth in fish ponds.

The clear surface makes it more difficult to increase the water temperature, leading to mass fish deaths, Yen said.

Fisherman Taijiang founder Yen Jung-hung, front left, shows visitors a 5G-equipped fish farm developed by his company in Tainan on Jan. 7. Photo copied by Wang Shu-hsiu, Taipei Times

The system shines blue and green lights on the ponds to help promote algae growth, which helps retain heat in the pond, while the fish, shrimps and other creatures feel “safer,” he said.

Water temperature in a pond increases 1°C for every 30cm in depth, Yen said.

If the surface temperature is 12°C in a pond that is 150cm deep, then the temperature at the bottom would be 17°C, if the bottom is free of sediment, he said.

Yen cautioned fish farmers against making sudden changes to their ponds and entering the pond frequently.

The lighting system could be used by fish farmers to remotely monitor their ponds, and it allows fish farmers to remotely activate equipment such as pumps and water wheels, he said.

The system allows real-time monitoring, allowing pond owners to remotely surveil their property, eliminating the need to frequently enter the ponds, which only disturbs the creatures raised in them, Yen said.

Yen said he has a master’s degree in biotechnology, and has used his knowledge and skills to innovate his family’s aquafarming business.

Fisherman Taijiang serves as a platform where local fish farmers and collaborating university teams can interact.

It also serves as a sales platform for fish and other products raised by local aquafarmers.

The Fisheries Agency yesterday issued a warning for fish farmers over a new cold front approaching the nation, urging them to take precautions to protect their ponds.