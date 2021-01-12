US’ Randall Schriver applauds lifting of Taiwan restrictions

Staff writer, with CNA





Former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump’s administration for its Saturday announcement that all restrictions on official US contacts with Taiwan would be lifted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the restrictions, which have been in place since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, would be voided.

“The United States government took these actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing. No more,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions.”

Schriver, who served as assistant secretary from 2018 to 2019, lauded the decision, which came 11 days before the Trump administration leaves office.

“The US government lifted all restrictions, realigning US policy with reality, and setting the stage for a new era of US-Taiwan relations. This development is long overdue,” Schriver said in a statement.

When US president-elect Joe Biden assumes office, his administration is to inherit “a posture in US-Taiwan relations removed of unhelpful limitations and difficult political decisions,” Schriver said.

“His administration will be empowered to chart a new course in US policy with tremendous possibilities. For the first time in 40 years, the United States is free to enact policy wholly in our best interest,” he said.

“We encourage the incoming Biden administration to build upon this important moment to support a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Schriver added.

Pompeo’s announcement was also welcomed by US Representative Michael McCaul, a ranking member of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, who in 2019 introduced the Taiwan Assurance Act, requiring the US Department of State to reassess self-imposed restrictions on US relations with Taiwan. The act became law last month.

“I am pleased to see the State Department take swift and decisive action to implement the bipartisan Taiwan Assurance Act, which I introduced to ensure we move beyond the outdated red tape limiting our relationship with Taiwan,” McCaul was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Since [the US] Congress established US-Taiwan relations in 1979, Taiwan has grown into a vital democracy and critical US partner,” he said.

“Due to our shared priorities today of confronting the generational threat posed by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], it is time to eliminate this unnecessary bureaucracy so we can deepen our ties with Taiwan and help to bolster them against further marginalization by the CCP’s growing aggression,” he added.