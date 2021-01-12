A group of 30 patients yesterday filed a class-action lawsuit against two traditional Chinese medicine clinics and a supplier in Taichung over toxic prescriptions that led to lead poisoning.
The group is seeking more than NT$1.27 billion (US$44.6 million) in compensation from Sheng Tang Chinese Medicine Clinic (盛唐中醫), Jiu Fu Chinese Medicine Clinic (九福中醫) and their supplier Hsin Lung Medicine Co (欣隆藥業), said the Consumers’ Foundation, which is helping the claimants with the lawsuit.
Twenty of the patients, ranging in age from five to 85 years old, received toxic prescriptions from Sheng Tang and 10 from Jiu Fu, the foundation said.
Photo: CNA
There are married couples, families and several cancer patients among the victims, who have suffered through pain, anemia, irritability, memory problems, and numb hands and feet caused by heavy metal poisoning, the foundation said.
They have also had to pay to treat the poisoning, it added.
As the defendants’ deliberate actions resulted in irreversible harm to the patients, the foundation said they are seeking compensation up to five times the amount of actual damages, as permitted under the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法).
The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office last month charged the chief practitioners of the two clinics and the supplier of their medicine, with breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法) and negligence causing injury.
The prescriptions were found to have included cinnabar and lead oxide, two ingredients that were used in traditional Chinese medicine, but have been banned for medical use in Taiwan since 2005 and 1991 respectively because of their toxic effects.
The case came to light in August last year, when Taichung City Councilor Chang Yen-tung (張彥彤) said he had been hospitalized for a month after being diagnosed with lead poisoning.
His father, former Taichung City Council speaker Chang Hung-nien (張宏年), and two of his family members were also diagnosed with lead poisoning after they complained of abdominal pain.
The whole family had been taking traditional Chinese medicine prescribed by the chief practitioner of Sheng Tang, Lu Shih-ming (呂世明), for several years, the younger Chang said at the time.
After the Chang family submitted drugs prescribed by Lu to the Taichung Health Bureau, the bureau found that it contained 15,281 parts per million (ppm) of lead, far higher than the 30ppm allowed under the law.
An investigation by the bureau found that another clinic in the city, Jiu Fu, had allegedly also been prescribing prescriptions with high amounts of lead.
The two clinics have been closed since August, and the bureau has ordered them to remain closed until April 5.
