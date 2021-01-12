Taipei Fine Arts Museum store reopens

NEW LOOK: The museum commissioned Johnny Chiu to redesign the shop and is launching new merchandise, including a book by illustrator Ashild Kanstad Johnsen

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) is reopening its store to the public today following a renovation led by designer Johnny Chiu (邱柏文), whose recent projects include the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park’s Not Just Library (不只是圖書館) and the Taiwan Railways Administration’s Future Express (鳴日號) scenic trains.

Museum shops are an integral part of the visiting experience and serve to encourage visitors to bring aesthetics into their everyday life, TFAM said.

However, due to its location in the corner of the first-floor lobby, as well as its limited space, TFAM’s shop has not been conducive to brand building or a variety of displays, it said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, foreground right, attends an exhibition of photographs by Henri Cartier-Bresson at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on June 26 last year. Photo: CNA

The museum commissioned Chiu, who is the founder of the multidisciplinary design firm J.C. Architecture, and adept at creating new looks for old spaces, to complete a redesign of the store.

Chiu’s proposal was inspired by the cantilevers used by architect Kao Er-pan (高而潘) in the design of the TFAM building, the museum said.

The shop features two sets of structures with five cantilever extensions — each measuring more than 3m long, which can be rearranged to extend into the lobby space, it said.

In addition to increasing the display area and the flexibility of its use, the white structures create a distinctive image for the store by presenting a bold visual impression, it said.

The museum said it has also developed new merchandise, including tote bags, sets of tape, and a picture book by Norwegian illustrator Ashild Kanstad Johnsen, who is known worldwide for her book Kubbe Lager Museum (Block Makes a Museum).

The book — Hanging Out at the Museum (逛美術館自信心養成術) — depicts the character Kubbe in an art museum and questions people might have when visiting museums, it said.

It is the first time Johnsen has created a picture book for an art museum, the museum said.

The book is expected to be published on May 18 to coincide with International Museum Day, it added.

Artist Lin Guan-ming (林冠名), who in 2018 redesigned the museum’s admissions tickets, brochure and electronic newsletter, was commissioned by the museum last year to design the tote bags and tape sets that are now available for purchase, it said.