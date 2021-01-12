Warmer temperatures tomorrow

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Temperatures are forecast to rise to a high of 20°C tomorrow as the cold snap weakens, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The cold front, which arrived yesterday, is forecast to continue affecting the weather today, the bureau said.

Except for rain in the east coast, as well as mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, chances of rain would be low in northern Taiwan today, the bureau said.

Visitors play in the snow on Hehuanshan yesterday. Photo: CNA

Tomorrow, temperatures in the early morning hours would drop to between 6°C and 9°C in Yilan and north of Tainan because of the cold front and a radiative cooling effect, the bureau said, adding that temperatures in other parts of the nation would be about 10°C to 12°C.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 20°C or higher tomorrow, but people along the west coast should beware of large temperature differences between day and night, it said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the large part of the nation from tomorrow to Friday, except for isolated showers along the east coast, it said.

Another continental cold air mass is to arrive on Saturday, bringing rain to the northern and northeastern regions over the weekend.

Sunny to cloudy skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, the bureau said.

Two cold fronts arriving in the nation this year have taken a toll on the agricultural and fishing industries, with the Council of Agriculture reporting collective losses of NT$68.76 million (US$2.41 million) as of 5pm yesterday.

Pingtung County experienced the severest loss of NT$61.09 million, followed by Chiayi County (NT$3.4 million) and Tainan (NT$1.21 million).

Of the NT$63.78 million in agricultural losses, NT$61.09 million were sustained by wax apple farmers, followed by growers of cantaloupes, cabbages, spinach and napa cabbages.

The fishing industry also sustained NT$4.98 million in financial losses, with NT$1.5 million coming from East Asian four-finger threadfin farms, followed by milkfish, brown-marbled grouper, tilapia and Asian sea bass farms.