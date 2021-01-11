Premier Su Tseng-chang gestures in front of a map of Pingtung County as he announces in Pingtung yesterday a development plan to extend the Taiwan High Speed Rail service from Kaohsiung to the county. The plan also includes the establishment of a science park, as part of efforts to boost the competitiveness of southern Taiwan, he said.
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
INFECTED TRAVELER: A Vietnamese worker who left Taiwan last week stayed with other migrant workers in a quarantine facility in Vietnam, but they were not infected Seven people would be tested for COVID-19 after contact tracing found that they had come into contact with a Vietnamese woman who tested positive for the disease after returning to Vietnam last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. It also reported three new imported COVID-19 cases. Vietnamese health authorities on Saturday reported that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on a flight from Taiwan on Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, yesterday said she is a migrant worker in her 30s who had been in Taiwan since