Kaohsiung rejects online rumor over COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Kaohsiung Department of Health on Tuesday rejected online rumors that the city had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, saying that the original poster of the rumor would be prosecuted for distributing fraudulent information.

A Facebook post claiming that the most confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide originated in Kaohsiung is a “fake news story,” the department said in a news release, adding that the poster might have contravened the Communicable Disease Prevention Act (傳染病防治法) and the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例規定).

Spreading fraudulent information about the COVID-19 pandemic is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$105,422), the department said.

The department said it has notified law enforcement of the incident and urged the public not to spread the rumor.

In a joint statement with local medical groups, the Kaohsiung City Medical Association said that contrary to the Facebook post, “there is no informational lockdown or failure [on the part of the authorities] to report cases.”

Medical professionals have been clear and transparent about the pandemic, they added.

Kaohsiung is the nation’s only special municipality with no confirmed COVID-19 cases, they said, adding that it shows the efficacy of the city’s disease control measures.

The Kaohsiung City Government enjoys the confidence of the city’s medical practitioners, they said.

Association president Lai Tsung-hung (賴聰宏) said that the public should follow Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) guidelines, and self-quarantine for 14 days and practice self-health management for seven days after traveling overseas.

The association would continue to help protect the public from the virus, he added.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 828 cases of COVID-19, 733 of which were imported.