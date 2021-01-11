The Ministry of Education has announced that it is subsidizing winter break camp activities at more than 400 schools in educational priority areas.
The ministry is providing financial subsidies for university student organizations to organize free camps at elementary and junior-high schools in educational priority areas, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.
The program aims to encourage university students to participate in club activities, enhance the development of student organizations on university campuses, and improve the resources for extracurricular activities at elementary and junior-high schools in the areas, the ministry said.
The camps aim to promote university students’ personal development and sense of service to others, while providing students with an exciting and fulfilling winter break, it said.
The ministry said it would subsidize 436 camp sessions.
Over the winter break, 11,336 volunteers from universities and colleges nationwide are expected to hold camp sessions at 436 schools in the areas, it said.
Through the initiative, 21,186 elementary and junior-high school students would be able to participate in the camps free of charge, it said.
A diverse group of university organizations — including service-oriented and recreational groups as well as those focusing on physical fitness and academics — are participating in the program, it added.
Based on their specialties, the groups have planned activities that are educational and incorporate subjects such as recreational sports, gender equality and human rights education, among others, the ministry said.
The program helps fulfill the spirit of university social responsibility, it said.
Separately on Friday, the ministry issued a statement asking parents, teachers and other people to pay attention to students’ disease prevention measures, as well as their travels and Internet use, during the break due to frequent off-campus activities over the period amid increasing COVID-19 infections worldwide.
Students should celebrate other people’s Lunar New Year through telephone or video calls, avoid crowded or poorly ventilated public places, and engage in leisure activities to improve their physical and mental health, it said.
The ministry said it expects the use of transportation to increase during the winter vacation, and urged students not to drive without a license, under the influence or dangerously.
Parents should also pay attention to their children’s social relationships, it added.
Students should consider their physical condition and watch for changes in the weather before engaging in outdoor activities, the ministry said.
It has also asked police to step up patrols in places frequented by young people, it added.
