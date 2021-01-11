Drivers for holiday drinkers promoted

GRIM ‘HIGH SEASON’: The number of accidents caused by drunk driving increased between December and February in 2018 and 2019, Taiwan Against Drunk Driving said

By Cheng Wei-chi / Staff reporter





Taiwan Against Drunk Driving (TADD), in collaboration with restaurants and eateries, has launched a campaign urging people to use its driver service and warning against taking to the road after having alcoholic drinks.

Taiwan is in the “high season” for family gatherings and dinners with friends, from Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, year-end banquets, or weiya (尾牙), held by companies to Lunar New Year festivities and spring banquets hosted by companies resuming operations after the Lunar New Year holiday, TADD secretary-general Lin Mei-na (林美娜) said on Saturday.

However, “this is also the high period for drunk driving offenses,” she said.

In 2018, 4,652 traffic accidents caused by drunk driving were recorded, for an average of 387.6 per month, National Police Agency statistics showed.

However, the number of accidents during the “high season” were 472 in January, 428 in February and 394 in December, well in excess of the monthly average, Lin said.

In 2019, there were a total of 4,212 traffic accidents caused by drunk driving, for a monthly average of 351, she said.

However, the figures for January, February and December were 425, 375 and 360 respectively, again surpassing the monthly average, she added.

“Even though we experienced the coronavirus outbreak this past year, campaigning against drunk driving must continue,” Lin said.

“We call on all restaurants and hospitality businesses to join this effort by checking up on customers and warning them not to drive after having drinks. People can call for the driver service to return home,” Lin said.

“No business would want their customers to be involved in an accident after leaving their premise due to drunk driving, resulting in death or injuries,” she said as she announced the campaign’s slogan: “No drunk driving. Go home safely for Lunar New Year. Use the driver service after drinking.”

TADD has so far signed up more than 50 eateries for the campaign, including Yiping Prawn (一品活蝦), Three Pigs Stir Fry (三隻小豬熱炒), Hai Zhen Private Kitchen (海真私房菜), Shuan Ba Fang Purple Copper Pot (涮八方紫銅鍋) and Come Here Bar in Taipei, Lin said.

More than 200 businesses and civic organizations have joined a campaign to call for “zero tolerance” against drunk driving in their internal policies and employee regulations, and arranging designated driver services to ensure that their employees can get home safely, TADD officials said.

People can visit TADD’s Web site (www.tadd.org.tw/p4_driving4.htm) for a price and telephone list of its driver service.

Additional reporting by staff writer