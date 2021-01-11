Art exhibition on HK’s security law opens in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA





A week-long exhibition about Hong Kong’s National Security Law opened on Saturday in Taipei.

The exhibition features paintings by 47 Hong Kongers, depicting their feelings about the 2019 protest movement against a proposed extradition law, as well as the work of two photographers, said one of the Hong Kong curators, who identified himself only as Justine.

The photography display, arranged in a wave progression from black-and-white to color, symbolizes a path from darkness to light, said Justine, who is also a spokesperson for the Hong Kong Outlanders, a youth group comprising Hong Kongers in Taiwan.

Visitors on Saturday look at some of the art on display at an exhibition about Hong Kong’s National Security Law that is being held at the Rose Historic Site in Taipei. Photo: CNA

Organized by Justine and other Hong Kongers living in Taiwan, the exhibition is being held to raise awareness of how the territory and its people have changed since China introduced the National Security Law on June 30 last year, he said, noting that Hong Kong police arrested 53 people, including current and former lawmakers, on suspicion of subverting state power in contravention of the law.

Since the law took effect, even art exhibitions in Hong Kong have become risky, Justine said.

The exhibition, which is free, is on display until Sunday at the Tsai Jui-yueh Dance Institute-Rose Historic Site (蔡瑞月舞蹈社/玫瑰古蹟) off Zhongshan N Road Sec 2, which is open 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.