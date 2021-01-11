TPP aims to lead nation, Ko tells party conference

COMPARE, CONTRAST: Taiwan needs problem-solving solutions, the TPP chairman said as he criticized the actions of the DPP and the KMT

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) will not be a short-lived phenomenon nor a one-man party, and it is pursuing “an inclusive society and national governance,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the party chairman, said yesterday as the party held its first National Convention in Taipei.

Ko said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is a “double standard party,” while the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) discourse is not clear and its boycotts are ineffective.

“We hope Taiwan is a society with solidarity and rationality, solving its problems with a scientific and practical attitude,” he said, adding that the DPP-KMT debates over lifting a ban on imported pork containing ractopamine showed the importance of the TPP’s goals.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je speaks at the Taiwan People’s Party’s first National Convention in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The TPP believes in “management from the source” and “clear labeling” when it comes to pork imports, and for the public to have the right to choose freely, he said.

“It is a pity that our governing party is weak when facing foreign relations, but overbearing when facing domestic issues, and that it uses a mixture of hipster-ish and threatening language,” he said. “The public feel that it is a ‘double-standard party,’ which addresses their concerns, but caused increased pork prices.”

The KMT, the largest opposition party, has failed to promote clear discussion of key issues, used ineffective boycotts and is now trying to make itself into a social movement, which is not what Taiwan needs now, he said.

“Taiwan needs problem-solving solutions, not occasions to vent feelings,” Ko said.

National governance means that the TPP would not limit itself to being an opposition party, but it would prepare to become the ruling party, so all of its members should hold themselves accountable to that goal, he said.

The TPP is a force for pushing Taiwan to become more rational, practical and science-based, Ko said, adding: “The TPP is not a one-man party, nor Ko’s fanclub, nor a short-lived party. It will lead Taiwan forward for a long time.”

Criticizing incidents in which some TPP members communicated with others through “anonymous letters” and “fake accounts,” Ko said such actions “are against the principles of honesty and integrity,” and urged members not to use such methods.