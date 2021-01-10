Two batches of fresh peas that were in October last year collected in a random sampling survey have been found to contain excessive pesticide residue, the Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday.
For the survey, snap peas, snow peas, which are also known as Chinese pea pods, corn and cabbage were sampled from traditional markets and supermarkets in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
The samples were sourced from 18 vendors and tested for traces of pesticides, such as carbofuran, clothianidin and cyantraniliprole.
Hu Feng-pin (胡峰賓), an editor for the foundation’s monthly magazine, said that 17 out of 18 samples of snow peas were found to contain chemical residue, while all snap pea samples contained traces of pesticide.
As for the rest of the vegetables, two corn samples and one cabbage sample were found to contain pesticide residues, Hu said.
Test results have been sent to the Council of Agriculture, foundation inspector Ling Yung-chien (凌永健) said, calling for the council to conduct an independent probe and work with farmers to provide pesticide-free produce.
Lin said the council thought that the sampled vegetables might have been sourced from abroad, as peas are usually harvested in Taiwan from December to March.
While the origin of most of the samples could not be determined, two batches had been imported from Vietnam, Lin said.
He urged the council to work with the foundation to conduct annual testing of domestically sourced peas, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to improve testing of imported peas.
Tsai Chia-fen (蔡佳芬), an FDA official, said that the agency thoroughly monitors the domestic produce market.
Between January and November, 143 batches of peas were tested by the FDA for pesticide residues, Tsai said.
Producers and vendors who contravene food safety standards face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$200 million (US$2,108 to US$7.03 million), as stipulated in the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
