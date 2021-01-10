The Taipei Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office has charged former judge Chen Mei-chin (陳梅欽) with financial fraud, possessing assets of unknown origin and other breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
The indictment was made public earlier this week, after the Ministry of Justice’s Agency Against Corruption launched an investigation in response to allegations that Chen took bribes and falsified records to obtain overtime pay, starting in 2012 when he was a judge at the Shilin District Court.
From 2012 to 2018, allegations were made that Chen persistently contravened the code of conduct for judges by meeting defense lawyers in private to discuss their cases and the bribes Chen allegedly required to make a decision in their favor.
Whistle-blowers alleged that defense lawyers sometimes took Chen out at night, paying for sex services for him.
Agency Against Corruption investigators said they found that Chen received a total of NT$15.37 million (US$540,113) in bribes up until 2018, including money from unknown and undeclared origin that was transferred into Chen’s and his wife’s bank accounts at various intervals.
When questioned, Chen denied any wrongdoing, saying that the money came from credit loans, income from rental of housing properties, the sale of luxury-brand alcohol and contributions from people at his mother’s funeral service.
He also said that he helped a friend to buy luxury watches with his credit card and the friend had later paid him back.
Chen’s claims are not credible and did not match his financial transactions, investigators said, adding that he could not explain the situation and just said that he had forgotten how the transactions came about.
Chen worked as a lawyer after he was removed as a judge in June 2019, when the Judicial Yuan found that he had once falsified records to receive overtime pay of NT$6,136, and sexual harassment complaints were made against him.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and