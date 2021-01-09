President congratulates Joe Biden on confirmed win

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has extended her “sincere congratulations” on behalf of the government and Taiwanese to US president-elect Joe Biden and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory after it was confirmed by the US Congress, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Office yesterday.

“President Tsai looks forward to smooth policy implementation, national development, greater prosperity and the continued deepening of Taiwan-US relations under the incoming Biden administration,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in the statement.

The US Congress on Thursday certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, confirming Democratic Party candidates Biden and Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect.

Chang described the US as Taiwan’s key ally, and a steadfast partner that shares the common values of freedom and democracy.

Both sides have successfully pushed forward cooperation in the political, economic and security areas in the past few years, he said.

Tsai expressed her appreciation to the administration of US President Donald Trump for its support in advancing Taiwan-US relations and its wide-ranging assistance to Taiwan, Chang said.

“Building on the existing strong foundation, the Taiwan government will continue to deepen its cooperation with the new US administration, to promote the well-being of the people in both countries, and to maintain peace, stability, prosperity and development in the region,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate statement that it has instructed Taiwan’s representative office in the US to deliver Tsai’s letter to Biden and Harris.

“Aside from congratulating them, Taiwan also expresses its desire to closely cooperate with the US government led by Biden and to further strengthen the friendly relations between Taiwan and the US,” the statement said.