Ten carbon monoxide victims released in Tainan

Staff writer, with CNA





Ten of the 24 people who experienced carbon monoxide poisoning at a Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) swimming pool in Tainan on Thursday have been released from treatment, the Tainan Department of Health said yesterday.

Emergency services responded to reports at about 5pm on Thursday that more than one person at the YMCA pool on Gongyuan Road in the city’s North District (北) was feeling unwell, light-headed or had vomited.

Readings taken in the basement pool area showed a carbon monoxide level of 499 parts per million (ppm), far higher than the average indoor level of 0.5ppm to 5ppm.

Members of the New Taipei City Government Fire Department yesterday promote awareness about how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at an activity in the city’s Tucheng MRT station. Photo provided by the New Taipei City Fire Department

Twelve children and eight adults at the pool were taken to five area hospitals, while another three children and one adult were admitted voluntarily, the city’s Fire Bureau said.

As of 9:30am yesterday, six of the children and four of the adults had recovered and were discharged, while the other 14 were receiving treatment but were in a stable condition, the bureau said.

An investigation showed that the high level of carbon monoxide was caused by fuel in the pool’s water heater not being completely burned after the heater’s airflow switch was not turned on.

The Ministry of Labor yesterday said that its investigators had confirmed the safety lapse, and that the case had been referred to the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office so that those responsible could be charged for possible breaches of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法).

The city’s Bureau of Education yesterday said that it had ordered the YMCA facility to remain closed pending repairs and inspections, given the public safety concerns.

It said that it had sent a letter to other swimming pool operators in the city, reminding them to have fire alarms, gas detectors and other safety equipment that function properly.

The Fire Bureau said that it had ordered the city’s fire stations to inspect local businesses for carbon monoxide detectors, to help prevent such incidents.