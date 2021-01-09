Ten of the 24 people who experienced carbon monoxide poisoning at a Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) swimming pool in Tainan on Thursday have been released from treatment, the Tainan Department of Health said yesterday.
Emergency services responded to reports at about 5pm on Thursday that more than one person at the YMCA pool on Gongyuan Road in the city’s North District (北) was feeling unwell, light-headed or had vomited.
Readings taken in the basement pool area showed a carbon monoxide level of 499 parts per million (ppm), far higher than the average indoor level of 0.5ppm to 5ppm.
Photo provided by the New Taipei City Fire Department
Twelve children and eight adults at the pool were taken to five area hospitals, while another three children and one adult were admitted voluntarily, the city’s Fire Bureau said.
As of 9:30am yesterday, six of the children and four of the adults had recovered and were discharged, while the other 14 were receiving treatment but were in a stable condition, the bureau said.
An investigation showed that the high level of carbon monoxide was caused by fuel in the pool’s water heater not being completely burned after the heater’s airflow switch was not turned on.
The Ministry of Labor yesterday said that its investigators had confirmed the safety lapse, and that the case had been referred to the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office so that those responsible could be charged for possible breaches of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法).
The city’s Bureau of Education yesterday said that it had ordered the YMCA facility to remain closed pending repairs and inspections, given the public safety concerns.
It said that it had sent a letter to other swimming pool operators in the city, reminding them to have fire alarms, gas detectors and other safety equipment that function properly.
The Fire Bureau said that it had ordered the city’s fire stations to inspect local businesses for carbon monoxide detectors, to help prevent such incidents.
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location