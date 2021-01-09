The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, arrivals from Nigeria, Egypt and the US, bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 825.
A Taiwanese businessman in his 70s began to experience fever, shortness of breath and fatigue on Dec. 24 last year while based in Nigeria, the center said in a news release.
Three days later, when he sought local treatment after his symptoms worsened, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, the center said.
Photo: CNA
After the diagnosis, he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, but was immediately hospitalized and quarantined upon returning to Taiwan on a medical charter flight on Tuesday, it said.
Yesterday, he was confirmed to have COVID-19, but contact tracing is not needed, because all medical personnel have worn personal protective equipment around him, it added.
An Egyptian girl, younger than 10, entered Taiwan on Tuesday with three family members, the center said, adding that the girl regularly travels between Taiwan and Egypt because one of her family members works locally.
The girl had not provided a negative test result before boarding her flight because she is too young to be tested in Egypt, the center said, adding that she took a self-paid test upon her arrival at the airport.
Yesterday, the result returned positive, even though she has shown no symptoms, it said.
Although her family members provided negative test results issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, they experienced symptoms after entering Taiwan, the center said, adding that their tests from the past two days are being processed.
The family members and six other people known to have had contact with the girl have been placed in quarantine, it said.
A Taiwanese woman in her 20s, who attends university in the US, was still overseas on Saturday last week when she tested negative for COVID-19 after developing a cough, a sore throat and a runny nose, the center said.
On Wednesday, she returned to Taiwan and was retested after informing airport personnel of her symptoms, it said.
Yesterday, the result returned positive and 11 people known to have had contact with her are now in quarantine, the center said.
Of Taiwan’s 825 cases of COVID-19, 730 are classified as having been imported. A total of 714 have recovered, seven have died and 104 remain hospitalized, CECC data show.
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location