Concert series to feature nation’s many languages

CULTURAL CELEBRATION: The concerts on Saturday next week are free, but people who want to attend must register online first, the Ministry of Culture said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture is to hold a series of concerts in Taipei on Saturday next week featuring songs in Hakka, Aboriginal languages and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), with Shino Lin (林曉培), Biung and Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯) among the performers.

The three back-to-back concerts are to take place at the Riverside Live House at the Red House (西門紅樓) in Wanhua District (萬華), the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

At 1:30pm, Hsu Chien-hui (許千蕙) is to host a Hakka-themed concert featuring Lin, Ayugo Huang (黃連煜), Lo Si-rong (羅思容) and Gina Yang (楊淑喻), the lead singer of Gina’s Can (吉那罐子), the ministry said.

At 4pm, Amis singer Ceko, Thao singer Magaitan Lhkatafatu, Puyuma trio the Nanwan Sisters (南王姊妹花) and Bunun singer Biung Sauhluman Tankisia Takisvislainan Tak-Banuaz are to perform in a concert hosted by Panay Keliw, it said.

At 6pm, singers Tsao, Chi Lu-hsia (紀露霞) and Chu Yueh-hsin (朱約信), who is also known by his stage name Jutoupi (豬頭皮), are to perform songs in Hoklo in a concert hosted by Kuo I-chun (郭奕均), the ministry said.

Admission to all three concerts is free.

However, people who wish to attend need to register online at www.surveycake.com/s/vg4kP, the ministry said.

The ministry said it has conducted interviews with more than 100 musicians for a project to document the history of Hoklo, Hakka and Aboriginal pop music in Taiwan since 1945.

Interviewees included well-known artists who have devoted themselves to making music in the languages, such as Chi, Liu Fu-chu (劉福助), Emily Kuan (官靈芝), Chien Shang-jen (簡上仁) and Ceko, it said.

The ministry would show a preview the interviews at the concerts, it said.