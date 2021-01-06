NCTU researchers develop chatbots with big data to personalize help to students

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Researchers at National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) have developed three chatbots that provide personalized services to students through the Line messaging app, including psychological counseling and campus information.

The chatbots were conceived from the perspective of student needs, the university’s Big Data Research Center said on Monday.

By chatting with the bots, students can get personalized information and services without needing to ask someone or worrying whether questions are too trivial, it said.

Three chatbots developed by National Chiao Tung University’s Big Data Research Center are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Chiao Tung University

Researchers used chatbot software provided by Line to create the three bots for psychological counseling, campus information and course information.

The first bot is provided by the university’s Center of Counseling, the research center said.

Students who are stressed, anxious, unfocused, depressed, frustrated, or are otherwise seeking help due to personal or academic circumstances can get simple counseling from bot interactions, the center said.

It includes a “mood thermometer,” information about counseling, guided links to related literature, an event calendar, links to emergency services and other information, it added.

The campus assistant bot combines various resources to create a centralized system that students can use to find food, bus information, maps and more, the research center said.

The third bot can recommend courses and provides three course aids: a homework calendar, course readings and competition recommendations, it said.

Students can use it to find out which courses are popular, and learn how to register and study, the research center said.

The service, aside from providing real-time updates and data analysis, also creates an entirely new interactive experience with the goal of creating a “smart campus,” it added.

Through its interactive student dashboard, voice recognition technology and other research, the center said that it hopes to eventually create tools to make the entire student experience “smarter” and more convenient.