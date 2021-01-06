Proposed additional rules on mobile use while driving nixed

By Huang Hsin-po and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A proposed ban on the use of mobile devices while driving was rescinded on Monday after a public backlash, with Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), who made the proposal, saying that delivery drivers require more precise legal support.

The Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) prohibits driving while holding a device, and Chao proposed amendments to address drivers’ use of devices affixed to stands.

Drivers are subject to a NT$3,000 fine for using a “handheld” device and motorcyclists are subject to a NT$1,000 fine, according to Article 31-1 of the act.

Chao proposed amending the act to prohibit the use of mobile phones that are “handheld or affixed to a vehicle.”

However, Chao met with vocal opposition.

“When I proposed the amendment, I meant to provide a safer environment for all drivers and pedestrians,” he wrote on Facebook.

From January to September last year, 26,364 fines were issued for cellphone use while driving, 21,699 of which were issued to motorcyclists, Chao said, citing National Police Agency statistics.

“This is clearly unfair to motorcyclists,” as it is more difficult to fine drivers, he said.

People had their own suggestions for how to equalize enforcement, with some suggesting stronger regulations on window tinting to make it easier for police to see inside vehicles.

Government agencies have discussed phone stand regulations, but results are still forthcoming, Chao said.

“I believe that road safety must be ensured, but more precise legal support is needed to protect the rights of delivery drivers,” he said.