NHIA mulls plan to expand access to data

DEAD PEOPLE’S DATA: A researcher said special legislation might be needed to get consent to use health data from people so that it can be used once they have passed

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday held a special meeting to discuss a plan to expand access to non-identifying data of 3.5 million deceased individuals.

In 2019, the NHIA allowed academics and government agencies research access to a database of non-identifying health data collected from people insured under the National Health Insurance (NHI) program since its launch in 1995.

However, a plan to unlock more such data has sparked controversy. The meeting was to discuss the legitimacy and data protection measures.

The Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) stipulates that the NHIA cannot offer health data of natural persons to individuals or facilities other than for academic or governmental research, but data of “non-natural persons,” or dead people, are not covered by the regulations.

NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said that allowing access to the big data from the NHI would be beneficial for Taiwan’s biotechnology industry.

Applications to access the data would have to go through institutional review, meet medical ethics standards and be in the public interest for the agency to approve them, Lee said.

Lee Chung-hsi (李崇僖), director of the Graduate Institute of Health and Biotechnology Law at Taipei Medical University, said that proper analysis of the data would help improve public policy.

Academics in the fields of public health and artificial intelligence have the technology to improve public policy governance, but the use of big data is limited by unclear laws, he said.

Ho Chih-hsing (何之行), an assistant fellow researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institute of European and American Studies, said that the legitimacy of using NHI data from deceased people who were insured seems to have incomplete legitimacy.

While de-identification is a necessary procedure to allow access to health data, it is impossible to gain the consent of the individuals to whom the data refer, Ho said.

Officials should evaluate whether a special law is needed to gain consent to use such data from people while they are alive, she said.

National Taiwan University Department of Law professor Wang Huang-yu (王皇玉) said that health data are collected without an opt-out clause, so people should be allowed to have their personal data pulled from the database if it is to be made accessible.

There should be clear regulations on how the personal information of deceased people can be used, Wang said.

The NHIA would reference the specialists’ suggestions as it seeks the best way forward to use NHI data while protecting personal health information, Lee Po-chang said, adding that no schedule has been set to unlock the data.