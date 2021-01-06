The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday held a special meeting to discuss a plan to expand access to non-identifying data of 3.5 million deceased individuals.
In 2019, the NHIA allowed academics and government agencies research access to a database of non-identifying health data collected from people insured under the National Health Insurance (NHI) program since its launch in 1995.
However, a plan to unlock more such data has sparked controversy. The meeting was to discuss the legitimacy and data protection measures.
The Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) stipulates that the NHIA cannot offer health data of natural persons to individuals or facilities other than for academic or governmental research, but data of “non-natural persons,” or dead people, are not covered by the regulations.
NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said that allowing access to the big data from the NHI would be beneficial for Taiwan’s biotechnology industry.
Applications to access the data would have to go through institutional review, meet medical ethics standards and be in the public interest for the agency to approve them, Lee said.
Lee Chung-hsi (李崇僖), director of the Graduate Institute of Health and Biotechnology Law at Taipei Medical University, said that proper analysis of the data would help improve public policy.
Academics in the fields of public health and artificial intelligence have the technology to improve public policy governance, but the use of big data is limited by unclear laws, he said.
Ho Chih-hsing (何之行), an assistant fellow researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institute of European and American Studies, said that the legitimacy of using NHI data from deceased people who were insured seems to have incomplete legitimacy.
While de-identification is a necessary procedure to allow access to health data, it is impossible to gain the consent of the individuals to whom the data refer, Ho said.
Officials should evaluate whether a special law is needed to gain consent to use such data from people while they are alive, she said.
National Taiwan University Department of Law professor Wang Huang-yu (王皇玉) said that health data are collected without an opt-out clause, so people should be allowed to have their personal data pulled from the database if it is to be made accessible.
There should be clear regulations on how the personal information of deceased people can be used, Wang said.
The NHIA would reference the specialists’ suggestions as it seeks the best way forward to use NHI data while protecting personal health information, Lee Po-chang said, adding that no schedule has been set to unlock the data.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location