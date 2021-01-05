NTU body mulls mental aid system

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Taiwan University (NTU) Student Association yesterday said that it would propose the establishment of a system that would offer students with mental health problems accommodations such as coursework extensions and breaks during exams.

The “learning adjustment system,” as the association calls it, would allow students with mental illness or those experiencing severe emotional distress to receive special arrangements if their condition has a serious negative effect on their learning or makes it difficult for them to fulfill course requirements, it said.

The accommodations would be granted following an interview with an expert to assess students’ symptoms and needs, it added.

The association listed examples of accommodations, which included the approval of absences requested on short notice, relaxed restrictions on the number of absences permitted, the postponement of deadlines to complete assignments, extra time or breaks during exams and alternatives to in-class oral presentations, such as turning in a pre-recorded presentation or a transcript of a report.

The proposed system aims to give students equal learning opportunities, the association said, adding that universities have a responsibility to enable students with severe emotional distress to fully participate in their classes, like their classmates.

The association said it would raise the proposal at a university affairs meeting on Saturday.

Among the group’s requests is that university and student representatives jointly develop the system, and that accommodations for individual students be determined by student counselors with professional qualifications.

The association said it held a discussion on Wednesday last week to explain the details of the proposal to faculty and students, and a student in attendance said there was an “urgent need” for such a system.

The student, whose name was withheld, said they might struggle to meet class attendance requirements or turn in assignments on time when they are in severe emotional distress or taking psychiatric medication, the association said.

The student said they “hope the school can understand this sense of powerlessness, and achieve mental health equity on campus as soon as possible,” it added.

The proposed system would be a way for the university’s administration and instructors to show students that they are willing to provide them with meaningful support, student association president Zoe Yang (楊子昂) said.

Several incidents on university campuses have caused the public to re-examine long-standing issues with university student counseling resources, the association said, referring to apparent suicide attempts in November by students at different universities across the nation, including NTU.