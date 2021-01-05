Flu, enterovirus infections fall to all-time low due to COVID-19 measures

Staff writer, with CNA





Proper hygiene practices, such as wearing a mask, and frequently washing hands and measuring body temperature, have not only helped prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also reduced seasonal influenza and enterovirus infections in Taiwan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said.

Taiwan has recorded only one severe case of influenza this flu season — which started in October — the lowest ever, with no deaths, CDC data showed.

The severe case was reported in the final week of last month.

In the previous flu season, from October 2019 to September, 968 severe flu cases were reported, with 161 deaths, the data showed.

The lower incidence of severe flu can be partly attributed to heightened public awareness of the importance of disease prevention after COVID-19 broke out about a year ago, the CDC said.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented rush for government-funded seasonal flu vaccines last year.

When the government-funded influenza vaccination program was launched in early October, the 6 million free doses of vaccine almost ran out in about two months, prompting the government to purchase additional doses, the CDC said.

The preventive measures introduced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in response to escalating COVID-19 concerns worldwide during the fall and winter are also believed to have helped.

For instance, the CECC announced in November that starting on Dec. 1, people must wear masks in eight public areas: healthcare facilities, public transportation, accommodation and shopping venues, places of learning, sports and exhibition venues, entertainment venues, places of worship, and offices and business venues.

Physical measures, such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands, have certainly helped prevent the transmission of COVID-19, but also the spread of flu and other viral infections, so there has been no indication of a flu epidemic this flu season, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC.

Similarly, with good hygiene practices promoted at schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public venues, enterovirus infections did not occur in April and May as usual.

Only five cases of enterovirus infections were recorded last year, also a record low, the data showed.