The number of furloughed workers in the nation over the past week fell by 35 from a week earlier to 6,463 and is expected to drop further due to an anticipated boom in the travel and tourism, accommodation, and food and beverage industries during the upcoming winter break and Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
The number of companies implementing unpaid leave programs totaled 540 as of Thursday, nine more than a week earlier, ministry data showed.
Although the export sector has continued to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching the levels recorded in the second half of last year, some businesses are still reeling.
However, the past week saw a slight decrease in the number of furloughed workers, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.
The manufacturing sector registered the largest number of furloughed workers at 2,686, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total, followed by 1,377 in the retail and wholesale sector, and 1,242 in the transportation and warehousing sector, he said.
Due to border restrictions, airline companies and the travel industry would take longer to recover, he added.
The Lunar New Year holiday would likely see overseas Taiwanese returning home, boosting demand for quarantine hotels, Huang said.
The accommodation, and food and beverage industries are expected to thrive during the winter break, he said.
With heightened public awareness of disease prevention measures, such as wearing masks, the number of furloughed workers this year is expected to drop from last year, he said.
Of the 540 companies that have furlough programs, the retail and wholesale sector had the highest number at 182, followed by 131 in the manufacturing sector and 102 in the support service sector, ministry data showed.
Most of the companies running furlough programs have fewer than 50 employees, who have been asked to take an extra unpaid day or two off per week, the ministry said.
In other news, there were 147,702 births in the nation in the first 11 months of last year, with the number for the full year expected to be about 164,000, lower than the record low of 166,886 in 2010, the Ministry of the Interior said.
November saw the most births with 14,656, the data showed.
Population change due to natural causes from January to November was minus-10,246, while population change due to social causes, including migration, was minus-29,519, the data showed.
The low birth rate is in line with projections made by the National Development Council last year.
Taiwan began to experience population decline in January last year, after its population peaked at 23.6 million in 2019, the council said in a report in August.
Taiwan is to become a super-aged society by 2025, meaning that one in five citizens will be over the age of 65, due mainly to the falling birthrate and a fast-aging population, the report said.
Detailed statistics on last year’s population change are to be released on Sunday, the interior ministry said.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip