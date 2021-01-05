Number of furlough workers falls

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of furloughed workers in the nation over the past week fell by 35 from a week earlier to 6,463 and is expected to drop further due to an anticipated boom in the travel and tourism, accommodation, and food and beverage industries during the upcoming winter break and Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

The number of companies implementing unpaid leave programs totaled 540 as of Thursday, nine more than a week earlier, ministry data showed.

Although the export sector has continued to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching the levels recorded in the second half of last year, some businesses are still reeling.

However, the past week saw a slight decrease in the number of furloughed workers, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

The manufacturing sector registered the largest number of furloughed workers at 2,686, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total, followed by 1,377 in the retail and wholesale sector, and 1,242 in the transportation and warehousing sector, he said.

Due to border restrictions, airline companies and the travel industry would take longer to recover, he added.

The Lunar New Year holiday would likely see overseas Taiwanese returning home, boosting demand for quarantine hotels, Huang said.

The accommodation, and food and beverage industries are expected to thrive during the winter break, he said.

With heightened public awareness of disease prevention measures, such as wearing masks, the number of furloughed workers this year is expected to drop from last year, he said.

Of the 540 companies that have furlough programs, the retail and wholesale sector had the highest number at 182, followed by 131 in the manufacturing sector and 102 in the support service sector, ministry data showed.

Most of the companies running furlough programs have fewer than 50 employees, who have been asked to take an extra unpaid day or two off per week, the ministry said.

In other news, there were 147,702 births in the nation in the first 11 months of last year, with the number for the full year expected to be about 164,000, lower than the record low of 166,886 in 2010, the Ministry of the Interior said.

November saw the most births with 14,656, the data showed.

Population change due to natural causes from January to November was minus-10,246, while population change due to social causes, including migration, was minus-29,519, the data showed.

The low birth rate is in line with projections made by the National Development Council last year.

Taiwan began to experience population decline in January last year, after its population peaked at 23.6 million in 2019, the council said in a report in August.

Taiwan is to become a super-aged society by 2025, meaning that one in five citizens will be over the age of 65, due mainly to the falling birthrate and a fast-aging population, the report said.

Detailed statistics on last year’s population change are to be released on Sunday, the interior ministry said.