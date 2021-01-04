Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

New cold front coming

A strong cold air front is forecast to reach the nation on Thursday, pushing temperatures down to 10°C to 14°C in the west and northeast, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. While the mercury is expected to continue rising nationwide today, a cold air mass coming from the northeast could start to affect the nation tomorrow, and rain is forecast across northern Taiwan during the cold front, it said. There is a chance of snow at altitudes above 3,000m nationwide, as well as mountains above 2,000m in the north and northeast, it added.

CRIME

Burmese sailor stabbed

A Burmese sailor has died following a stabbing onboard a foreign oil tanker in waters northeast of Taiwan, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Saturday. A call from the Cook Islands-registered New Progress was received at about 6pm on Friday, when the vessel was in international waters, 31 nautical miles (57km) off the coast of New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門), it said. The 27-year-old victim, identified as Wai Phy Aumg, was flown to Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), but declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was apparently wounded during a fight with another crew member, it said. However, the case is outside of the CGA’s jurisdiction, as the New Progress was not in Taiwan’s territorial waters at the time, the vessel is not owned by a Taiwanese and the crew members involved are foreign nationals, it said. Local authorities can only conduct an investigation if the boat owner requests judicial assistance from Taiwan, the coast guard said. The boat is temporarily anchored at the Port of Keelung.

TRANSPORTATION

Repairs to end by Feb. 8

A Taiwan Railways Administration line in New Taipei City that was damaged by a landslide on Dec. 4 last year is scheduled to fully reopen to traffic just before the Lunar New Year holiday, the agency said yesterday. Repair work should be completed by Feb. 8, two days before the start of the seven-day holiday, it said. At present, trains are only allowed to travel both ways on the eastern mainline connecting Taipei and Yilan County, as the western mainline is still being repaired. The agency announced that it would start accepting online booking services on Thursday for trains traveling between Feb. 8 and Feb. 17.

CRIME

Excavation penalties hiked

The Legislative Yuan on Wednesday passed two amendments to impose stronger punishments for illegal sand and gravel excavation in the nation’s coastal waters, including a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of NT$100 million (US$3.51 million). One of the amendments pertains to the Sand and Gravel Excavation Act (土石採取法), which stipulated before the revision that “sand and gravel excavation without permission” would be subject to a fine ranging from NT$1 million to NT$5 million. The other amendment was to the Act on the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf of the Republic of China (中華民國專屬經濟海域及大陸礁層法), which had stipulated a fine of no more than NT$50 million and up to five years in jail for “whoever willfully damages or harms the natural resources or ecology” of Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone or continental shelf. The amendments stipulate prisons term of between one and seven years, along with a maximum fine of NT$100 million for anyone caught illegally dredging for sand and gravel in coastal waters or the nation’s continental shelf.