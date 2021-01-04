WEATHER
New cold front coming
A strong cold air front is forecast to reach the nation on Thursday, pushing temperatures down to 10°C to 14°C in the west and northeast, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. While the mercury is expected to continue rising nationwide today, a cold air mass coming from the northeast could start to affect the nation tomorrow, and rain is forecast across northern Taiwan during the cold front, it said. There is a chance of snow at altitudes above 3,000m nationwide, as well as mountains above 2,000m in the north and northeast, it added.
CRIME
Burmese sailor stabbed
A Burmese sailor has died following a stabbing onboard a foreign oil tanker in waters northeast of Taiwan, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Saturday. A call from the Cook Islands-registered New Progress was received at about 6pm on Friday, when the vessel was in international waters, 31 nautical miles (57km) off the coast of New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門), it said. The 27-year-old victim, identified as Wai Phy Aumg, was flown to Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), but declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was apparently wounded during a fight with another crew member, it said. However, the case is outside of the CGA’s jurisdiction, as the New Progress was not in Taiwan’s territorial waters at the time, the vessel is not owned by a Taiwanese and the crew members involved are foreign nationals, it said. Local authorities can only conduct an investigation if the boat owner requests judicial assistance from Taiwan, the coast guard said. The boat is temporarily anchored at the Port of Keelung.
TRANSPORTATION
Repairs to end by Feb. 8
A Taiwan Railways Administration line in New Taipei City that was damaged by a landslide on Dec. 4 last year is scheduled to fully reopen to traffic just before the Lunar New Year holiday, the agency said yesterday. Repair work should be completed by Feb. 8, two days before the start of the seven-day holiday, it said. At present, trains are only allowed to travel both ways on the eastern mainline connecting Taipei and Yilan County, as the western mainline is still being repaired. The agency announced that it would start accepting online booking services on Thursday for trains traveling between Feb. 8 and Feb. 17.
CRIME
Excavation penalties hiked
The Legislative Yuan on Wednesday passed two amendments to impose stronger punishments for illegal sand and gravel excavation in the nation’s coastal waters, including a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of NT$100 million (US$3.51 million). One of the amendments pertains to the Sand and Gravel Excavation Act (土石採取法), which stipulated before the revision that “sand and gravel excavation without permission” would be subject to a fine ranging from NT$1 million to NT$5 million. The other amendment was to the Act on the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf of the Republic of China (中華民國專屬經濟海域及大陸礁層法), which had stipulated a fine of no more than NT$50 million and up to five years in jail for “whoever willfully damages or harms the natural resources or ecology” of Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone or continental shelf. The amendments stipulate prisons term of between one and seven years, along with a maximum fine of NT$100 million for anyone caught illegally dredging for sand and gravel in coastal waters or the nation’s continental shelf.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip