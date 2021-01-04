Children’s fund benefit concert in Taipei planned

TALENTED YOUNGSTERS: The theme song for the concert was written by Lin Ssu-hua, who is among those helped by the talent development program

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) yesterday announced plans for a Jan. 31 fundraising concert in Taipei, Beyond Love (心無限), with scores of children set to perform alongside celebrities such as Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) and Vera Yen (嚴正嵐).

Two hundred youngsters who have been helped by the fund have been training for more than a year for the show, proceeds of which are to go to the fund’s talent development program.

The program was launched in 2006 to help disadvantaged children who might otherwise miss out on chances to develop their talents and skills, but this is the first time in the fund’s 70-year history that it is staging a ticketed concert, it said.

Afu Ho (何景揚), leader of the band Oaeen (魚丁糸), is directing the show, with a lineup that includes singers such as Ku Yao-wei (古曜威), Vanessa Ding (丁霜語) and Shara Lin (林逸欣).

The theme song was written by Lin Ssu-hua (林思華), a young performer who has been supported by the fund, organizers said.

Lin Ssu-hua said the theme of the song is unity.

The fund’s mission since it began has been to help disadvantaged children pursue their dreams without fear or worry, fund chief executive Betty Ho (何素秋) said.

The fund has helped more than 500,000 children in Taiwan and abroad since its founding, it said.

As of 2019, a total of 13,671 children had participated in its development program, which runs 66 groups nationwide, the fund said.

Music is the most popular category in the program, followed by dance, it said.

A survey has found that children who participate in arts-related clubs, groups or competitions have more self-confidence, and a better sense of their future and self-efficacy than those who do not, the fund said.

Beyond Love is to be held at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, starting at 2:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased through 7-Eleven’s ibon ticketing system, and are priced at NT$500, NT$800 and NT$1,000, the fund said.