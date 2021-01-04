More than 46,000 motorcycle riders were caught driving without a license in Taipei last year, more than half of which were in the Datong (大同) and Wanhua (萬華) districts, the Taipei Police Department said yesterday.
Of the 46,257 cases, 7,000 involved motorcyclists whose licenses had been suspended or canceled for prior infractions, it said.
Of the 8,248 cases in Datong, riders with suspended or canceled licenses accounted for 44.06 percent, and of the 8,438 cases in Wanhua, riders with suspended or canceled licenses accounted for 39.35 percent, it said.
The high number of cases in the two districts was due to there being more traffic in the those districts than elsewhere in the city, since many people commuting to and from New Taipei City pass through the areas, police said.
The majority of those caught riding with suspended or canceled licenses were repeat offenders, and many have not paid their fines or have been involved in accidents causing harm to others, Taipei Department of Transportation Director Peng Chih-wen (彭志文) said.
The department has started putting repeat offenders into compulsory courses, sending those who are students to driver safety courses at their schools, and young people who are not in school to courses run by the police department and the Taipei Department of Social Welfare, Peng said.
His department is still discussing ways of handling repeat offenders who are adults, he said.
The police said that one unlicensed minor racked up 38 traffic offenses, with fines totaling more than NT$340,000.
The transportation department said that it has been promoting defensive driving and driver safety courses to try to improve overall traffic safety.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has voiced concern about the high number of traffic violations, and unlicensed riders and drivers.
The current fines for riding without a license — NT$8,400 for the first offense and NT$9,000 for subsequent offenses — are too low and are not a deterrent, he said.
Ko has asked the transportation department to research the demographics on such violations and develop preventative measures.
The central government is drafting amendments that would see stricter punishments for unlicensed drivers, treating them the same as those who have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the transportation department said.
Under the proposed amendments, unlicensed drivers and riders would have their vehicles seized on the spot, it said.
In the meantime, police have been asked to strengthen traffic-law enforcement, it said.
