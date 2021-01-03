A new system to detect excessively loud vehicles was launched nationwide on Friday.
The fixed-location noise surveillance system would capture images of vehicles that contravene the Noise Control Act (噪音管制法), which stipulates fines from NT$1,800 to NT$3,600 for owners of vehicles emitting noise above 86 decibels, the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection said yesterday.
The city government operates four units of the system along roads with a speed limit of 50kph, the department said.
The department has set up signs 100m to 300m in front of the camera informing drivers of the noise monitoring, it said.
The system’s hardware needs calibration every three days, while image and sound data are synchronized every five minutes, the department said.
The system cancels out most outside noise under good-weather conditions — wind speeds of less than 5 meters per second, no rain and dry roads, the department said, adding that it would manually verify data of vehicles found to be too loud.
The system would match six seconds of image files with every detection of an exceedingly loud vehicle — three seconds before the detection and three seconds after, it said, adding that this would help its experts rule out other potential sources of noise, such as ambulance or fire engine sirens, honking vehicles, or road construction.
Authorities at the department would be invited to review the system’s capabilities item by item, the department said.
The New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau said that it recorded 221 incidents of vehicle noise pollution on the system’s first day of service.
Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau Acting Director Chen Hung-yi (陳宏益) said that the city operates one mobile unit of the system, adding that it this year plans to add two more mobile units and six fixed-location units.
Areas of Taichung with a high population density and areas from which the city government receives many vehicle noise complaints would be prioritized, Chen said.
Additional reporting by Weng Lu-huang and Tsai Shu-yuan
