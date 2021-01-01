Frost covers an owl statue in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County yesterday, where temperatures fell below 0°C on Wednesday night. After 2pm, visitors were restricted from going to altitudes in the area higher than the Jiuzhize Hot Springs.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung, Taipei Times
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the